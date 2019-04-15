An exhibit dedicated to Colfax Avenue opens at Denver International Airport

DENVER — A new exhibit dedicated to the history of Colfax Avenue opened at Denver International Airport this week.

The exhibit is called “The Colfax Avenue: The Longest Continuous Street in the USA” and is located on Ansbacher Hall in the Jeppesen Terminal, Level 6 North, before A Bridge Security.

At 26.5 miles long, Colfax Avenue is the longest commercial street in America.

According to the airport, the exhibit tells the history of Colfax Avenue by highlighting “those who share its history and its long-standing grit and reputation as one of the most notorious roadways in America.”

The airport says that the exhibit also gives accolades to those who have worked to preserve its history.

The exhibit will be on display through June.

