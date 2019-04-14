Warm Monday ahead before unsettled weather moves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A nice start to the week is expected on the Front Range with high temperatures reaching the 70s along with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions Monday. Winds will be breezy in the afternoon.

Here's your hour-by-hour forecast for Monday in Denver:

Changes start to move in late on Tuesday. Tuesday will stay warm with a high temperature around 70 degrees. Storms and rain showers will move in Tuesday evening and will stick around into Wednesday and Thursday. At times on Wednesday and Thursday, snow will mix in with the rain. It doesn't look like there will be any big accumulations on the Front Range with this storm system. There will be more details on exact timing and totals as it gets closer.

Temperatures will drop to the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday as the storm moves through.

Dry and warmer weather move in for the end of the week and into the beginning of next weekend. High temperatures hit the 70s again by Saturday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.