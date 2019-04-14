Tiger Woods wins scintillating Masters for fifth green jacket, ends 11-year drought in majors

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters on Sunday in a scintillating shootout that ended his 11-year drought in major championships and moved him to within three of Jack Nicklaus’ record.

Woods shot a final-round 70 to win by one shot over Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka after 54-hole leader Francesco Molinari melted down on the back nine.

It’s Woods’ 15th major championship and marks a startling comeback from surgeries and the thought as little as 18 months ago that he might never play again.

Only Nicklaus has won more majors (18) and Masters (six).

It’s the first time Woods has won a major since the 2008 U.S. Open — a span of 10 years, nine months and 27 days. It’s the first time he’s won the Masters since 2004.

Molinari had a two-shot lead going to the 12th hole, but he put his tee shot into the water, leading to a double bogey. Woods made par and there was a tie with six holes to play.

At one point, there was a five-way tie for the lead, but Woods made birdies on 13 and 15, and Molinari made another double bogey on 15 to give Woods the outright lead.

Woods then nearly made a hole-in-one on 16, but made another birdie for a two-shot lead with two to play. He made par on 17 and a bogey on 18 to complete the title.

Woods, who trailed by two entering the final round that started earlier than scheduled because of expected strong storms, won a major for the first when not leading after 54 holes.