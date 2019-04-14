One person hit with hammer in Adams County home invasion; suspects at-large

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — One person was injured in a home invasion on Sunday morning, the Adams County Sheriff’s office said.

The invasion happened in the 7900 block of Ivywood Street, near East 80th Avenue and Brighton Boulevard.

One male victim was struck with a hammer and taken to North Suburban Medical Center. The sheriff’s office said the victim is awake and talking with medical personnel.

Deputies are searching for two male suspects and interviewing several witnesses to determine what happened.

One suspect was described as being 6-foot and 240 pounds. He was wearing a mask and a red shirt. The second suspect is descirbed as being Hispanic and in his 20s.

They left the scene in the victim’s 2005 gray Porsche Cayenne. No license plate was provided.