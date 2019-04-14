Denver Processing recalls more than 13,000 pounds of raw pork and beef

WASHINGTON– Raw pork and beef products produced at the Denver Processing Company on Tuesday, April 9, were recalled on Friday, April 12 because they were produced without federal inspection.

The Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall after an Inspection Program Personnel (IPP) was notified that the company had produced products after their approved hours of operation.

Products included in the recall are EST. #6250 within the USDA mark of inspection and include: pork sirloin boneless chop, pork sirloin boneless chop, pork boneless loin top loin roast, diced pork super value pack, pork loin boneless chop, pork loin boneless chops family pack, U.S.D.A. Choice beef chuck pot roast boneless, U.S.D.A. Choice beef top round London broil,

All affected products have a use by date of April 18, 2019

A complete list of recalled.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

Customers with questions about the recall can contact Adam Williamson, Consumer Affairs Manager – Liaison, Denver Processing LLC, at (303) 778-3168

Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.