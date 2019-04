This week marks 20 years since the Columbine tragedy.

For our community, the wounds still haven’t healed.

With that in mind, we’re taking a different approach with our coverage.

We will:

Celebrate the lives of those injured or killed.

We won’t:

Show any images from April 20, 1999.

Play 911 recordings from April 20, 1999.

Use the names or pictures of the killers.

We want to focus on the stories of hope that emerged from the heartbreak.

Jeremy Hubbard

FOX31 Anchor