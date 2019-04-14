CCU Signs Girl with Incurable Brain Tumor to Softball Team

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD -- The Colorado Christian University softball team is firing on all cylinders heading into the final few weeks of the season.

The Cougar's 30-10 record heading into the second weekend of April is good enough for 2nd place in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.

Athletic Director Brian Wall made a bold eleventh-hour move. He recruited 13-year-old softball newbie Lorelai Kinzer, to help the team in meeting its long-term goals.

"It's been a great year so far," Brian said. "We're excited to bring in a late-season addition to our softball roster."

The signing, part of a partnership with Team Impact, which uses the power of the team to improve the lives of children facing serious illnesses.

Lorelai has been battling an incurable brain tumor for the past 3 years.

"I guess I never really thought that this would be able to happen," says Kinzer. "When I was first diagnosed, they always told me I wouldn't be able to play sports for a while."

Lorelai's new team gathered for a special signing ceremony in the infield, in the middle of their double-header against Colorado School of Mines.

Kinzer signed an official letter of intent, much to the delight of her new teammates.

"These girls have already taken her in and done so much for her and been that team that she's not known before," Lorelai's mom, Candice said. "That's a lot to ask of a college girl and they're great."

Lorelai will sit on the bench at all of the team's games and hopes to attend practice in between visits to the doctor.

"Maybe this group bringing her in is going to help her to know that she can be whatever she wants to be," says Candice. "And maybe it's not the way we thought it was going to be, but it's going to be something, and it's going to be amazing."

Wall says this is the 3rd Team Impact signing the university has made so far this year, including additions to their men's basketball and soccer teams.

"It's just a wonderful win-win," he says with a smile. "We'll take a base hit or two, that would be a great thing."