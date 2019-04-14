Body found inside burned-out vehicle in Aurora

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A body was found in a burned-out vehicle early Sunday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

The fire was reported at midnight near East 58th Avenue and North Flanders Street, near Singletree Park.

After the fire was put out, an unidentifiable body was found inside. No other information was provided, though the death is being investigated as suspicious by the major crimes/homicide unit.

The name, age and gender of the deceased person will be released by the Adams County Coroner's Office after positive identification has been made and next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-739-6106 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.