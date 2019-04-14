An fire in Lyons brings an RV park together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. -- Deputies and firefighters are responded to a fire at a mobile home fire 100 blk of CR 69 outside of Lyons on Saturday night.

Neighbors reacted quickly.

"I got picked up by people in a golf car, quite a few people at least five or six from the park came down and two of the guys helped pull a neighbor further away from the fire.” Linda Backup said.

Chief J.J. Hoffman of the Lyons Fire Department reminds Boulder County Residents to stay alert and be safe during the early fire season.