× A warm, breezy end to the weekend

Some warmer weather will finally return to the Front Range this afternoon, with highs jumping back into the low 60s. Expect a mixture of sun and clouds with breezy conditions. A few mountain snow showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoon hours, but minimal accumulation is expected.

We’ll stay dry, sunny and breezy for Tuesday as temps soar into the low 70s. Our average high this time of year is the low 60s.

Our next storm system will arrive Tuesday, bringing an increase of cloud cover through the day. Mountain snow showers will begin around lunchtime, with rain moving into the Front Range by the evening hours. Temps will stay in the upper 60s prior to the front moving through.

Expect a mix of rain and snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. On-and-off again showers will occur all day on Wednesday, lingering into the start of the day on Thursday. Some locations, primarily the mountains, foothills and Palmer Divide may see up to 2″ of accumulated snow.

Sunshine and drier weather will return by Friday and Saturday with highs back in the 60s and 70s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are.

