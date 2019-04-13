× I-70 speed limit reduced at Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — The Colorado Department of Transportation has reduced the speed limit on Interstate 70 through Grand Junction to 70 mph.

The Daily Sentinel reports that the more than seven-mile stretch of interstate that’s been slowed down from the previous 75 mph limit spans three major Grand Junction exits along the highway.

The new speed limit reduction is the culmination of a city effort that dates to the fall of 2017, when there were multiple fatal accidents on the stretch.

Grand Junction public works director Trent Prall says that stretch of highway in is an area that’s becoming more urban resulting in more traffic.

In addition to the reduced speed limit, CDOT has installed new center cable rail and made guardrail enhancements in certain areas.