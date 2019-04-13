Coal Creek woman arrested for the attempted murder of common-law husband

Posted 4:30 pm, April 13, 2019, by , Updated at 04:31PM, April 13, 2019

A close up shot of a pair of handcuffs on a table.

Wondervu, Colo.— A 36-year-old Coal Creek woman has been arrested for the attempted murder of her common-law husband.

Boulder County deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of a Sinclair gas station on the 20,000 block of Coal Creek Canyon just after midnight on Saturday.

After investigating, deputies learned that Elena Marie Michael allegedly assaulted her 28-year-old common-law- husband after an argument in their home located in the zero-hundred block of Signal Rock Drive.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s office, Michaels shot the gun at the common-law husband, who was then struck by glass that fell onto him inside a vehicle.

The 28-year-old victim escaped and drove to the Sinclair gas station where he called 911.

Michael was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse, criminal mischief and third-degree assault. Michael’s was also charged with child abuse because the couples one-year-old son was in the house during the incident.

She was booked into the Boulder County Jail and is being held without bond.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.