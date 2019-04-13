× Coal Creek woman arrested for the attempted murder of common-law husband

Wondervu, Colo.— A 36-year-old Coal Creek woman has been arrested for the attempted murder of her common-law husband.

Boulder County deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of a Sinclair gas station on the 20,000 block of Coal Creek Canyon just after midnight on Saturday.

After investigating, deputies learned that Elena Marie Michael allegedly assaulted her 28-year-old common-law- husband after an argument in their home located in the zero-hundred block of Signal Rock Drive.

According to the Boulder County Sheriff’s office, Michaels shot the gun at the common-law husband, who was then struck by glass that fell onto him inside a vehicle.

The 28-year-old victim escaped and drove to the Sinclair gas station where he called 911.

Michael was arrested on charges of attempted second-degree murder, domestic abuse, criminal mischief and third-degree assault. Michael’s was also charged with child abuse because the couples one-year-old son was in the house during the incident.

She was booked into the Boulder County Jail and is being held without bond.