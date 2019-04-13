Chilly Saturday with light showers before 60s and sunshine return

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The upcoming week's weather forecast is a bit of a roller coaster.

A weak disturbance is moving across the state Saturday, which means low clouds will linger with light rain showers along the Front Range and snow showers in the higher elevations.

There is a chance of an isolated storm Saturday afternoon, but mainly along and south of the Palmer Divide.

It stays cool Saturday with highs only in the mid 40s. Our average high this time of year is around 60 degrees.

Sunday should be a much better day to spend time outside. It will be sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

The next storm system arrives Tuesday night through early Thursday. It looks like accumulating snow for the mountains, windy conditions for foothills and mountains, and rain showers along the Interstate 25 corridor.