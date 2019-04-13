× Aurora West dean arrested again after posting bond

DENVER — The dean of Aurora West College Preparatory Academy who is accused of bringing a gun to the school and threatening staff was arrested again shortly after posting bond.

Tushar Rae posted his $200,000 bond Wednesday.

On Saturday morning, court records showed Rae had been arrested again on Friday and was being held in the Denver County jail.

The Denver Police Department said Rae was arrested for felony menacing and false imprisonment. Police said the Denver case is separate from the Aurora case. However, it would not elaborate on the circumstances that led to Rae being charged.

According to the affidavit for the Aurora West case, Rae, 30, had an argument with principal Taya Tselolikhin on April 2 because he felt like he was “not receiving acknowledgement and recognition he felt he was owed.”

The next day, Rae did not show up for work but allegedly texted Tselolikhin around 2 p.m. asking her to meet him in his office.

When they got to his office, he shut the door and pulled out his handgun, put it on the desk and said “Try to f— with me,” according to the affidavit.

“You shouldn’t have said what you said. I don’t want to hurt you, I’m going to hurt all the people around you,” he threatened, according to the affidavit.

Rae then allegedly threatened to “shoot the knee caps off” two other school administrators, adding that he had two extra rounds in his pocket.

Following the threat, the affidavit said that two students came to his office, at which point he put the gun away and they had a brief conversation with them before Tselolikhin also left.

She put the school on lockdown and Rae was later taken into custody at his home without incident.

Rae and Tselolikhin are both on administrative leave.