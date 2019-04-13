Warmer temperatures arrive Sunday along with break from rain and snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There could be a few early evening rain and snow showers across metro Denver Saturday. Most areas will be dry later Saturday night and skies will clear overnight. It will be another cold night with temperatures below freezing.

We get to enjoy a few days with plenty of sunshine and temperatures quickly warming into the 60s on Sunday and into the 70s on Monday.

We also have a few soggy days on the way, with rain showers late on Tuesday followed by rain and snow on Wednesday. Right now, it doesn't appear that the snow will amount to any accumulation in Denver, but the mountains could pick up several inches.

We will have additional rain showers on Thursday.

The end of the workweek looks dry. Heading into the weekend, temperatures will return to the warmer 60s and 70s.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.