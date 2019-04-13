× 2020 Democratic candidate for president Sen. Amy Klobuchar in Boulder

Boulder, Colo. – Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) spoke about climate change, democracy and student loans Saturday. The 2020 presidential candidate gave the Molly Ivins Memorial Plenary at CU Boulder at the 71st annual conference on World Affairs in Boulder Colorado on Saturday.

Sen. Klobuchar is the first woman elected to United States Senate in Minnesota’s history.

Watch the full conversation with Sen. Amy Klobuchar conversation with Tom Zeiler, professor of history and director of the program in international affairs at CU Boulder: https://bit.ly/2v1MB0b