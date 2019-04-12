Watch: First trailer for ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ released

Posted 11:24 am, April 12, 2019, by , Updated at 11:27AM, April 12, 2019

No one is ever really gone, says Luke Skywalker in the first teaser for “Star Wars: Episode IX,” which fans got a first look at Friday at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago.

The short spot also revealed the title to the final chapter in the Skywalker saga will be “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

The voice of Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker provided the narration for the teaser, with a voice telling Daisy Ridley’s Rey that the knowledge of a thousand generations has been passed on. He added that this is her fight now.

Audiences also got to see a glimpse of the return of Billy Dee Williams’ Lando Calrissian and Carrie Fisher’s Leia Organa.

The trailer ends with the ominous laughter of an old but familiar villain: Emperor Palpatine from the original and prequel trilogies.

“Episode IX” opens nationwide Dec. 20.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.