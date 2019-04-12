The place for Tall and Big

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It`s Kaufman's Tall and Big men's shop anniversary sale to celebrate 61 years in business. Buy one, get one 60% off all suits, sportcoats, slacks, dress shirts, ties, Levi jeans and dockers. Plus get 60% off clearance and 20% off belts, underwear, socks and shoes. Hurry this sale ends on April 28th! Call them at 303-761-6000 or go online to shop at Kaufmans.com