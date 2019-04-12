Surveillance photos released of anti-Semitic vandalism suspects at Denver school

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is hoping the public can help investigators locate the people who burned a swastika into a basketball court at an elementary school in the Virginia Village neighborhood.

A bulletin with surveillance photos was released by Metro Denver Crime Stoppers on Friday. It shows a 2002-2007 Jeep Liberty SUV and six male suspects.

DPD said that around 8:45 p.m. Monday, the six suspects burned the Nazi symbol into the basketball court at at Ellis Elementary in the 1600 block of South Dahlia Street.

In a letter to Ellis families, principal Nichole Whiteman said the school does not believe any students saw the swastika.

Whiteman said psychologists and social workers were available to speak with any students who need help coping.

“I would like to assure you that the safety and well-being of our students is our top priority. I also want to take reiterate our commitment as a school and as a school district that we are united against hate,” Whiteman said in the letter.

DPS superintendent Susana Cordova sent a letter to DPS families with a similar sentiment.

“Hate will never be welcome in Denver Public Schools. Every student and every educator, regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual identity, citizenship status, mental and physical ability status, and/or religion is a valued member of our DPS community,” Cordova said in the letter.

Last week, a church near City Park was vandalized with a swastika.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered.