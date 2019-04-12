× Split weekend bring snow on Saturday, 60s by Sunday

Temperatures will stay below average once again this afternoon, with highs topping off in the 30s and 40s across the Front Range. Expect cloud cover to linger as another system moves through the state. Scattered snow showers will be possible during the afternoon and evening hours, lingering overnight.

Some snow will continue early on Saturday, with totals ranging from a trace up to 2 inches for the Denver metro area. The biggest impacts will be felt across the Palmer Divide and portions of Douglas and Jefferson Counties, where totals could range up to six inches. Temperatures will stay in the 30s and 40s through the afternoon.

This will be a quick moving system, as sunshine and low 60s will return to the Front Range by Sunday afternoon.

Our seasonal temps will stay with us as we kick off a new work week. Expect highs in the upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Our next storm system will move through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, with dropping temperatures from the 50s to the 30s. Expect rain to transition into snow by the second half of the week. Stay with us as we continue to update the forecast.

