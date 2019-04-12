Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX aircraft are parked on the tarmac after being grounded, at the Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, California on March 28, 2019. - After two fatal crashes in five months, Boeing is trying hard -- very hard -- to present itself as unfazed by the crisis that surrounds the company. The company's sprawling factory in Renton, Washington is a hive of activity on this sunny Wednesday, March 28, 2019, during a tightly-managed media tour as Boeing tries to communicate confidence that it has nothing to hide. Boeing gathered hundreds of pilots and reporters to unveil the changes to the MCAS stall prevention system, which has been implicated in the crashes in Ethiopia and Indonesia, as part of a charm offensive to restore the company's reputation. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)
Southwest removes 737 Max from flight schedule until August
Southwest is removing flights with the troubled Boeing 737 Max aircraft from its schedule through Aug. 5, a period that includes the peak of the airline’s busy summer travel season.
The company did not specify how many flights would be cancelled because of the new schedule. It removed all 34 of its Max 8 jets from service on March 13 following two deadly crashes involving other airlines.
The grounded aircraft account for a small percentage of the more than 750 Boeing 737 models in the airline’s fleet.
Regulators around the world have grounded the aircraft and Boeing has been working to fix the plane’s technical issues. Airlines have had to scramble to put other aircraft into service while dealing with flight cancellations.
Southwest Airlines has already warned that flight cancellations are cutting into bookings and revenue.
In a press release, Southwest Airlines President Tom Nealon said the amended schedule will affect a limited number of customers “who have already booked their travel.”