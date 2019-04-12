Some Commerce City parents frustrated with how middle school handled bed bug problem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- Some parents of students at a Commerce City middle school are frustrated with how a bed bug problem was handled.

Adams City Middle School administrators said that as soon as Orkin Pest Control confirmed a bed bug issue on Thursday, parents were notified.

The seven rooms affected were sealed off and will be treated Saturday morning, per Orkin's recommendation, according to the school.

However, some parents believe the school mishandled the situation.

“If they have taken every necessary precaution, they should have evacuated the school, found out where it came from and had it fumigated right away," said Darlene Sena, whose daughter, Sunshine, is in 8th grade at Adams City. "They are trying to hide it. They are trying to, I don't know, save themselves money. I don't know what they're doing."

Darlene said she decided to keep Sunshine at home Friday.

"They're not going to excuse it, which is fine. Like, whatever, you can have your unexcused absence. I'm not getting bed bugs, thank you," Darlene said.