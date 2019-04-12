Soggy weather pattern

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We will have snow showers returning to metro Denver this evening. A few of those snow showers could also linger into early on Saturday. We are also forecasting some light accumulation. In the city it will mainly be less than an inch and on grassy areas. On the south side of town it looks to be less than 2" possible. The snow could make it difficult for Saturday morning sports. And, if you are planning on being out early it will be very chilly so dress warm.

We get to enjoy sunshine and dry weather on Sunday & Monday along with warmer highs in the 60s & 70s.

Then another round of Spring showers heads our way. We will have rain showers and a few thundershowers on Tuesday. We then get a rain/snow mix on Wednesday. That mix could change to all snow late in the day and may produce a few inches of accumulation. We will have additional showers on Thursday. So, get ready for more soggy weather next week.

