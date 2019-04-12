Restaurant Report Card: Upscale restaurant ordered to stop serving steaks due to mold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. The week's Restaurant Report Card features three restaurants: one in Denver and two in Lakewood.

Citizen Rail

Inside the Kimpton Hotel in Lower Downtown Denver, you will find a wood-fire grill called Citizen Rail. Denver inspectors cited the restaurant for eight health code violations on March 4.

Health Department pictures of moldy meat taken during the inspection show why the facility was ordered to cease and desist the sale of dry aged meats until further evaluation. While mold occurs during beef aging, inspectors determined the meat was unsafe.

During a follow-up inspection on March 7, the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment approved a dry aging process with limitations that include cutting off mold prior to cutting steaks and disposing of meat if it has pink or red mold.

Also, Citizen Rail will no longer dry age duck in cheese cloths.

Other violations include:

The inspector also ordered employees not to use ice from a machine accumulating a “pink mold-like substance.”

A worker garnished a plate with berries without gloves on.

Raw eggs were thrown out for being held at too warm a temperature.

Citizen Rail sent the following email:

“At Citizen Rail there is nothing more important to us than the integrity and safety of our food. We immediately addressed and corrected the issues cited in our recent report. Since then, we have passed our follow up inspection and are currently working with the health department to create an educational and best practices toolkit for our industry. We want to ensure our guests that we take great pride in enforcing stringent health and safety standards and at no time did any of the issues cited pose risk to the public.”

You will find the Kimpton Hotel at 1600 Wewatta Street.

Yiannis Gyros Place

The Lakewood location had nine health code mistakes in March.

Among the violations:

Food handler touched ready-to-eat lettuce and tomatoes with bare hands.

Raw pork was stored over spinach pie.

Frozen turkey was thawing at room temperature.

Food was not marked with an expiration date.

The owner invited us in for a look at the kitchen and told us they had corrected the violations.

“We fix everything. We talked to them already and everything is done. I was not here the day they came in. I was not here when they came in, but we called them. You can come in and look around. It’s OK," she said.

Yiannis is located at 10450 West Colfax Avenue.

Chipotle (West Colfax/Lakewood location)

Our “A” goes to a Chipotle in Lakewood for two perfect inspections in a row. Corporate did not want to brag, but we think the employees deserve a shout out.

This Chipotle Mexican Grill is located at 7355 West Colfax Avenue in Lakewood.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Denver County

Tri-County Health Department

Jefferson County

Weld County