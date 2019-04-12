Northglenn man who pretended to be blind sentenced for defrauding VA

Posted 5:19 pm, April 12, 2019, by

DENVER — A Denver-area man has been sentenced to a year in prison for defrauding the Department of Veterans Affairs out of nearly $1.3 million by pretending to be blind.

Mike Blea, of Northglenn, was sentenced Wednesday and ordered to pay the VA $1,273,180 in restitution.

Investigators say Blea is a Vietnam veteran who started getting VA disability payments in 1969 for visual impairment. He did have a minor problem with his eyesight but started to exaggerate how bad it was.

Blea had eye exams outside of the VA system that showed his vision was correctible to 20/30 in one eye and 20/40 in another. He also had a driver’s license and drove regularly.

U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said after the sentence that “justice may be blind, but Mr. Blea isn’t.”

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.