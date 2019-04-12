× More than 6,000 people have reserved a spot to visit Hanging Lake this summer

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — More than 6,000 people have reserved a spot to visit Hanging Lake this summer, 12 days after the new permit system started, the city of Glenwood Springs and the U.S. Forest Service said Friday.

The Forest Service said that over 6,180 people have reserved and secured a permit to visit the popular hiking destination ahead of the 2019 peak season which begins on May 1.

“At Visit Glenwood Springs, we are pleased that the implementation of the reservation system has been a smooth process. The feedback from visitors has been very positive,” said Lisa Langer, Director of Tourism Promotion for Visit Glenwood.

Officials added that there are still plenty of spots available to hike Hanging Lake this year and that July has been the most popular month to date to reserve a permit to hike.

The data also revealed that most of the reservations are coming from Front Range residents, but hundreds of out-of-state visitors have reserved permits as well.

Anyone who wants to visit the popular lake in Glenwood Canyon needs to purchase a permit online or call 970-384-6309.

In-person reservations can be made at the Hanging Lake Welcome Center at 110 Wulfsohn Road in Glenwood Springs.

In October, it was announced a paid permit and shuttle system was being implemented as well as a cap on the number of visitors in an effort to cut down on overcrowding at the lake.

The daily number of visitors will be capped at 615. The Forest Service said last year about 1,000 people per day were visiting the lake.

Visitors can no longer drive to the lake during the prime months of May to October.

Reservations for a permit will cost $12 per person with the shuttle running from May 1 to Oct. 31, starting at 6:45 a.m. until 8 p.m.

The shuttle leaves the Hanging Lake Welcome Center to the Hanging Lake trailhead.

Visitors can plan for three hours of hiking and recreation from the time they are dropped off at the trailhead until they are picked up.