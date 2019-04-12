I-70 will be closed in both directions for the entire weekend between I-270 & Colorado Boulevard

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Interstate 70 will be closed in both directions between Interstate 270 and Colorado Boulevard beginning at 10 p.m. on Friday. It will remain closed until Monday morning at 5 a.m.

The road is being shut down so giant beams can be put in place for a new bridge that will carry I-270 traffic over I-70. Crews have been assembling parts of that fly-over bridge on the side of the interstate.

The work is all part of the the $1.2 billion Central 70 Project to re-build the interstate through Denver between Chambers Road and Brighton Boulevard.

"This is a potentially dangerous operation. If motorists are underneath that heavy work going on. So both directions need to be shut down for safety of crews and motorist," said Stacia Sellers with CDOT.

CDOT recommends that drivers headed east on I-70 this weekend exit on Interstate 25 northbound and take I-270 back to I-70. Those headed west can exit at I-270 and take it to I-25 southbound to rejoin I-70.

There are also side street options.

CDOT says the Central 70 Project is already about 20 percent complete.

The project is expected to wrap up in 2022.