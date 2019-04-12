Highly anticipated Meow Wolf ride opens at Elitch Gardens

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — The highly anticipated Meow Wolf ride, ‘Kaleidoscape’, is set to open at Elitch Gardens this weekend — and we’ve got a sneak peak for you!

Meow Wolf is an arts and entertainment company based out of Santa Fe, New Mexico. It features massive, immersive art experiences for folks of all ages.

Since its creation a couple years back, Meow Wolf has exploded in popularity. It’s considered one of the most visited attractions in New Mexico.

"It’s pretty popular in Santa Fe. We get a lot of visitors from all over the world,” said Emily Montoya, Co-Founder of Meow Wolf.

Meow Wolf has been wanting to create a ‘dark ride’ for years. It decided to partner up with Elitch Gardens to make that dream become reality.

"This is not your typical theme park ride,” said Jolie DuBois with Elitch Gardens.

The ride if fun for both kids and adults. It takes you on a galactic and colorful adventure through the multiverse.

“From what I hear is our ride is going to be a teaser for what’s to come in 2020,” DuBois said.

Based off its popularity in New Mexico, Meow Wolf decided to build a second location in Denver. It’s slated to open in 2020.

You can experience the new Kaleidoscape ride at Elitch Gardens. VIP members get first dibs this weekend, before it completely opens to the general public next week.

Kaleidoscape has been named by USA Today and the LA Times as one of the top 10 most anticipated rides in 2019.