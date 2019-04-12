× Fort Lupton officer charged with manslaughter in shooting death of man

GREELEY, Colo. — A Weld County grand jury has indicted a Fort Lupton Police Department officer in the fatal shooting of a man in January.

Officer Zachary Helbig is charged with one count of manslaughter for the death of Shawn Joseph Billinger, 46.

On Jan. 16, Helbig and other officers responded to a disturbance in the 600 block of 14th Street in Fort Lupton.

According to the indictment, Helbig began chasing Billinger on foot. Billinger began rapidly walking toward Helbig while yelling “kill me.” Billinger did not have anything in his hands.

Helbig fired one shot at Billinger, hitting him in the chest.

Billinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

A judge set Helbig’s bond at $50,000.