× Food Truck Friday with Deputy SpudSlinger

Denver – Deputy SpudSlinger is the latest food truck that’s hitting the road in the metro Denver area. The idea for the truck was created about a year ago, to make the perfect blend of quick, delicious and easy to eat with a medium price point that would appeal to all foodies.

The main attraction is the Belgian fry, which is made fresh daily with cut potatoes, cooked twice to them that special crunch outside and fluff on the inside and served in a cone.

The concept of what is on the side of the truck is to show respect of the men and women that risk their lives every day when they put on any first responder uniform. They always give a 20% discount to all that come up and show their First Responder or Military ID. The name is a take on Jaime Winslow who was once a Deputy with the Denver Sheriff Department and going into the slinging of food.

You can follow Deputy SpudSlinger on their website at https://www.deputyspudslinger.com