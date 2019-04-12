× Denver police investigating shooting in Five Points; one injured

DENVER — Officers with the Denver Police Department responded to a shooting in the Five Points neighborhood Friday night.

About 9:45 p.m. Friday, DPD said via Twitter that the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of North Washington Street. A man was taken to the hospital.

Police said the man’s condition is unknown.

DPD said no suspect is in custody.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.