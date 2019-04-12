× Denver developer apologizes for saying Mayor Hancock’s photo looks like a “mug shot”

DENVER — A well known Denver developer, who is often critical of Hancock on social media, is apologizing after an inappropriate tweet.

Kyle Zeppelin, who operates Zeppelin Development, referred to Hancock’s twitter picture as a mugshot. Zeppelin Development is credited with transforming several Denver neighborhoods, most notably RiNo.

“Does it look like a mugshot or is it just me?” Zeppelin said on his social media account.

Zeppelin has since apologized saying it was “racially insensitive.”

Just reread my earlier tweet regarding @HancockforDen record on the environment and referencing a mugshot. While I stand on my record in the community on racial issues including multiple civil rights awards— It was racially insensitive and apologize to the Mayor — kyle zeppelin (@kylezeppelin) April 12, 2019

Zeppelin’s comments would perhaps not be newsworthy if it weren’t for the fact he has been a longtime supporter of one of Hancock’s top challengers Jamie Gillies. Financial data shows contributions to Gillies.

Zeppelin also routinely bashes the Mayor online.

Here’s the case for 4 more years— he literally needs a job and to deliver for his cronies https://t.co/7dSWn7vpmw — kyle zeppelin (@kylezeppelin) April 10, 2019

More overhyped, ineffective policies by @MayorHancock. They raided our low cost art space GRACE and it took $300k and 2 years of process to keep it open for safe/high functioning situation. No other owner would put up with that. Add it up and artists are being pushed out https://t.co/Z6Iv4v3MNA — kyle zeppelin (@kylezeppelin) April 10, 2019

Mayor Hancock’s spokesman Theresa Marchetta responded to the social media criticism:

“It’s one thing to disagree on policy or politics. But it’s completely unacceptable to target the Mayor personally in such a hateful manner, particularly when we are seeing a rise in repugnant, racist and anti-Semitic crimes. These acts do not represent the inclusive Denver our Mayor, our City and our residents are proud of,” Marchetta said.

Ballots in the Denver Mayoral election go out next week. The election is May 7th.