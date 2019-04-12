CSP searching for driver in Arapahoe County hit-and-run that injured 2 boys

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. -- An 11-year-old boy and his mom are sharing their story after a nasty hit-and-run crash April 5 in an Arapahoe County neighborhood.

The 11-year-old and a 12-year-old boy were hit at about 4:00 p.m. on East Fair Place near South Fundy Way.

The Colorado State Patrol still has not made an arrest, and the family is hoping for some help.

“If you know who the person is, or you are the person, just please turn yourself in,” said 11-year-old Josh Piazza, one of the boys hit.

Piazza is out of the hospital and recovering at home. His mom, Erin, says he suffered a skull fracture, bleeding in his brain and a concussion.

“The car came directly at them,” Erin said.

Josh says he and his friends were on the sidewalk walking back from the park when the vehicle came up onto the sidewalk and hit them from behind.

Two boys in the group were hit.

“Just the fact that they drove away and didn’t even stop to check if these children were OK -- or alive -- there’s just no excuse for that,” Erin said.

CSP says the suspect vehicle is believed to be a dark blue sedan or small SUV with a green bumper. The agency said it was driven by a black man possibly 25 to 30 years old.

The Piazza family says they have so much to be thankful for, but they hope the driver is caught.

If you have any information call CSP at: 303-239-4501.