Convenience store chain QuikTrip is expanding to Denver

DENVER — Convenience store chain QuikTrip has announced plans to open locations in the Denver metro area.

The Tulsa-based chain, also commonly called QT, announced the news on social media Thursday following several requests from customers who have moved to the Mile High City.

“The Denver metro area is really hot in terms of population growth,” QuikTrip spokesperson Mike Thornbrugh told CSP Daily News. “Those are the kind of markets that QuikTrip thinks we have a really good opportunity to be successful. With that type of population base, we think it could support a lot of our stores over a period of time.”

Thornbrugh said that the chain had been considering Colorado “for a long time” but once the state allowed convenience stores and grocery stores to sell full-strength beer, it was “the last piece of the puzzle.”

There is no timeline on when a Denver-area store will open or where the first location would be.

The chain also plans to move some current QuikTrip employees to Denver to help start the chain in Colorado.

“We really believe a lot of our people will take the opportunity to move to Denver and start the market,” Thornbrugh told KOTV.

QuikTrip currently has 800 locations across 11 states including Arizona, Georgia, Kansas and Texas.