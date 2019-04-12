× Colorado Youtube Star is Eating, Tapping and Whispering her way to the Top

Denver – ASMR is short for “autonomous sensory meridian response” and one Colorado teen has everyone all ears. Thirteen year old Makenna Kelly’s Youtube page “Life with Mak” is shooting her way to stardom.

Life with Mak has more than 1.4 million subscribers all tuning in to hear her chew, tap and whisper for that spine-tingling sensation.

Makenna stopped by the Channel 2 Daybreak studio and gave us a sample of what she does that drawing such a large following.

https://www.youtube.com/c/LifewithMaK