Everyone will be doing a double take as you walk by wearing your Mellivora leggings. This Colorado based company takes beauty shots of Colorado sites and then puts them on your legs. It is wearable art. Check out their latest styles and order them today. Mellivora has graciously agreed to help fitness expert Joana Canals with her campaign for Woman of the Year for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The will be donating 20% of their proceeds from now until May 18th to the cause. Simply use code TeamMichelle, named after Joana's sister who passed away of cancer, and you will also get an additional $5 off your pair through this weekend. Every dollar donated to Joana's campaign counts as a vote for her and goes directly to the LLS and their efforts to find a cure for cancer. Check our Mellivora at MellivoraCO.com.AlertMe
Colorado Themed Leggings
