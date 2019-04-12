Colorado-raised Spurs player Derrick White hosting basketball camp for kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – As the Nuggets get ready to take on the San Antonio Spurs in the first round of the NBA playoffs, a homegrown talent has announced a brand-new camp for kids in Colorado this summer.

The Spurs' Derrick White is a budding star in the NBA. He wants his home state of Colorado to become a hotbed for top college basketball talent and has developed a series of camps with Nothing But Net to aid in developing youth basketball talent.

The academy will occur on June 24-27 at the Parker Field House in Parker.

Long before he was drafted to play for the Spurs -- and even before he was a University of Colorado basketball player -- Derrick White was playing hoops at Chauncey Billups’ youth basketball camp in Parker.

“Those were always fun for me to go with my friends and play basketball all day. I kind of grew up at the Parker Field House and rec center... played there all the time with my friends. That’s how I built my love for the game. Always good to go back and work out there or play there," White said.

He even returned to coach and volunteer. This summer, kids ages 6 to 17 will be able to learn from him about the sport he loves.

"It's just a good way to give back to all the people who supported me and help people [with] the game they love. Basketball is a great game -- great way to meet people," White said.

Coach Marcus Mason is helping White host the camp, just like he has done for Chauncey Billups for the past several years.

"I've been rebounding basketballs for Derrik since he was in 7th grade. I would say it starts with Chauncey. He's the start of the whole deal. Derrick had great mentors and they showed him the right way to do it. He understands the platform he has before he even puts on a camp because Chauncey showed him how to do it and do it the right way," Mason said.

White reflected on his rise to the NBA.

“It's pretty crazy from where I started to where I am now. It's been a great ride. Trying to enjoy it the best I can. Trying to stay in the moment, try to work for whatever I get, been a fun ride, though," he said.

Camp registration is available online.