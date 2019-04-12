Colorado General Assembly running out of time with major bills still up for debate

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- There are only 15 business days left in the 2019 Colorado General Assembly session.

While lawmakers have already had a very consequential -- and controversial -- session, there are still major proposals and bills awaiting debate. They include:

PAID FAMILY LEAVE:

The bill is advancing in Senate committees and is expected to be on the Senate floor sometime next week. Bill sponsor Sen. Faith Winter says Thursday could be the first day it appears in front of the entire Senate.

While the bill does have support from Democrats, Republican Sen. Owen Hill told FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George he is willing to ask for bills to be read at length in order to delay implementation.

SPORTS GAMBLING:

The bill has not even been introduced yet but House Majority Leader Rep. Alec Garnett says it's coming.

"We've been meeting all week with stakeholders and I think we will be in a pretty good place early next week," Garnett said.

ELECTION REFORM:

Democrats are attempting to pass automatic voter registration and expanded voting hours on Election Day into law. The bill is advancing in the Senate despite objection by some county clerks.

COMPREHENSIVE SEX EDUCATION:

The bill likely has the votes to pass, but lawmakers are still debating whether to fully fund implementation at $1 million a year.

The General Assembly is scheduled to adjourn May 3. Democratic leaders have told FOX31 they would consider weekend work if it becomes necessary.