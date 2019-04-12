× ‘Ban the box’ bill: Colorado employers could soon be prohibited from asking about criminal history

DENVER — The Colorado Senate passed a bill 20-12 on Friday that would prevent Colorado employers from asking prospective workers about their criminal history on job applications.

The bill now heads to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk for his signature to make it a law.

HB19-1025, also called the “ban the box” bill, would also ban Colorado employers from advertising or stating that individuals with criminal histories cannot apply for certain positions.

Exceptions could be made for jobs where criminal histories are not allowed, positions which the law requires criminal history record checks or employer is trying to encourage employment of people with criminal histories.

“People make mistakes, and they deserve the opportunity to move on with their lives after they have answered for their crimes. The best way to help these folks rehabilitate and reenter society is by making it easier for them to find a job and work hard to rebuild their lives,” said Sen. Robert Rodriguez (D-Denver), a sponsor of the bill.

“I’m proud that the Senate took this important step to ‘ban the box’ and give Coloradans a second chance,” he continued.

The bill previously passed the Colorado House of Representatives on third reading by a vote of 42-22 on Feb. 28.

10 other states have similar bans.