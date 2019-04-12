× Police ask for public’s help finding man suspected of raping, robbing woman in southeast Denver

DENVER — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of raping and robbing a southeast Denver woman before stealing her car on March 31.

Jerome Lekendrick Lucas, 34, is wanted on a warrant for sexual assault, burglary, auto theft and kidnapping. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers issued a bulletin about Lucas Friday. It did not specify why he is wanted for kidnapping.

Lucas has many tattoos and goes by a number of names, including: Jerome Hubbart, Jerome Mills, Jerome Mims, Villian, Baby and Baby Vill.

The Denver Police Department said Lucas has ties in Aurora as well as Missouri, Texas, California and South Dakota.

Lucas may have changed his appearance from what appears in photos. The photos below are all of Lucas.

The alleged attack occurred at the Rain Tree town homes and condominiums in the 6600 block of East Arizona Avenue. The victim was taking out the trash when Lucas allegedly raped and robbed her.

Anyone who knows where Lucas may be is asked to call the Denver police non-emergency number: 720-913-2000. DPD says if you see Lucas, do not approach or contact him; instead, call 911 immediately.

Tips can also be made anonymously to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.