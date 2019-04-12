× 3 arrested in Larimer County undercover drug bust; $60K worth of meth seized

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — An undercover investigation of an illegal drug operation based in northern Colorado and spanning as far as California and Mexico has yielded arrests of three men and the seizure of approximately $60,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Richard Todd Henson, 56, Edgar Josue Gonzalez-Macias, 31, and Jose Reynaldo Gonzalez-Macias, 35, allegedly sold methamphetamine to undercover Northern Colorado Drug Task Force investigators. Henson was arrested on Jan. 4 for two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. He posted $5,000 bond and was released.

Henson, of Loveland, was arrested again on Thursday and charged with three felonies, including position of a controlled substance. He was released the same day after posting $10,000 bond.

On March 1, the NCDTF seized 10 pounds of methamphetamine and five handguns, including a gun that was reported stolen, from a home in Loveland. According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the estimated street value of the seized meth is roughly $60,000.

Jose and Edgar Gonzalez-Macias, both of Fort Collins, were arrested on Feb. 28 on felony drug charges. They posted their bonds and were released on March 1 and March 2, respectively. Both have failed to appear in court. The sheriff’s office believes they have fled to Mexico.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the NCDTF tip line at: 970-416-2560 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers: 970-221-6868. Those submitting tips to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.