2 people found dead inside home in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two people were found dead inside a home in Aurora on Friday morning, the Aurora Police Department said.

Police tweeted about the incident around 5:30 a.m. and said they are investigating a home in the 1500 block of South Sable Boulevard, which is near the intersection of South Sable Boulevard and East Florida Avenue, just east of Interstate 225.

It is unknown how the two people died or if the death is suspicious.

Police told FOX31 and Channel 2 that they don’t believe there is a threat to the public.

This story is developing. Refresh for the latest.

#APDAlert 1500 blk S Sable Blvd, investigating 2 deceased in a home. PD on scene, PIO responding. pic.twitter.com/1CvdAS4Wbs — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) April 12, 2019