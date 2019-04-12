× 16-year-old identified as victim in south Denver shooting

DENVER — A 16-year-old was identified as the victim in a shooting that occurred Thursday morning in south Denver’s Valverde neighborhood.

The Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said the victim was Bryan DeHerrera.

He was shot in the 100 block of South Yuma Street, near West Bar Val Wood Park at West Cedar Avenue.

DeHerrera was transported to Denver health Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

An autopsy was completed.

The Denver Police Department had no suspect information and is investigating the shooting as a homicide. It is the third homicide in the Valverde neighborhood since 2015.