Walmart receipt helped nab teen suspects in ‘chemical bomb’ attack on Arvada officer

ARVADA, Colo. — More details have been released in the “chemical bomb” attack that injured an Arvada police officer last weekend.

Maxwell McCann, Braiden Ulmer, Isaac Koch, Gavin Dawson and an unidentified juvenile are all suspects in the case. An arrest affidavit released Thursday afternoon describes the night of the alleged assault in detail.

According to the document, the officer came under attack while investigating a report of street signs strewn across the road at West 68th Avenue and Beech Street.

The caller who reported the strange sight later met up with the responding officer.

The affidavit said that the officer was injured after he noticed a plastic bottle laying on the ground near the signs, which were strung together with saran wrap, creating a “barricade” across the road.

As the officer investigated, someone running a short distance away shouted a profanity and the officer said another bottle was thrown in his direction.

That bottle started “shrinking and releasing ‘a ton’ of white colored smoke,” the affidavit states.

Both the caller and the officer reported smelling chlorine; what is believed to be a chemical bomb eventually caused the officer to pass out.

According to the affadavit, the officer’s “chest felt tight, he lost his strength and was unable to get up, he was light headed, had shortness of breath and her felt like he was going to throw up.”

Backup officers called an ambulance and the officer was taken to a hospital, where he was decontaminated and treated for his chemical exposure. He was diagnosed with sustaining a chlorine gas exposure.

Fellow officers set up a perimeter around the scene and temporarily stopped a group of teenagers in a silver Volkswagen. Officers took photos of the teens’ driver’s licenses and let them go.

As authorities investigated the scene, they found additional similar devices.

A Walmart receipt discovered in the field eventually led to the teenagers’ arrests.

The receipt found by officers listed bottled water, pool shock (powdered chlorine), plastic wrap and brake fluid — all items that were found at the scene.

Surveillance video from the Walmart placed the teens at the store purchasing those items.

Dawson, Koch, McCann, Ulmer and the unidentified juvenile were all eventually taken into custody.

Throughout the course of an interview with investigators, McCann claimed he didn’t know the bombs were harmful.

Dawson told police he and his friends intended to make the bombs but were “just dickin’ around with them” and intended to leave them in “random places.”

Ulmer also admitted to going to Walmart to buy the supplies and the juvenile admitted to yelling a profanity at the officer.

All suspects are facing felony charges in the incident, including criminal attempt to commit second-degree assault, conspiracy to commit possession, use or removal of explosives or incendiary devices, first-degree assault and two counts of possession, use or removal of explosives or incendiary devices.

The suspects are due in court on Friday.