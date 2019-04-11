TSA agent arrested at DIA on charges of sexually assaulting 3 young girls

DENVER — A Thorton man working as a TSA agent was arrested Friday at Denver International Airport on 12 charges of sexual assault on three young girls.

Matthew Paul Barnett, 33, is charged with three counts of sexual assault on a child, three counts of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust, two counts of sexual assault on a child as a pattern of abuse, and four counts of committing an aggravated sex offense, a sentencing enhancer.

Officials did not offer further information regarding the ages of the victims or where the assaults took place.

Barnett will be formally advised of the charges next week in Adams County Court.