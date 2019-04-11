× Scattered snow, wind continue as storm winds down: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

DENVER — A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day continues for Thursday as road conditions will be dangerous across the state, especially for the morning drive.

Expect scattered snow showers to continue throughout the day, with minimal additional accumulation.

Temperatures will only make it into the upper 30s and low 40s on Thursday afternoon. Wind will remain strong through the day, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

It will start to dry out by Friday despite a few scattered showers mainly in the high country.

Temperatures will stay roughly 20 degrees below average, with highs only in the 40s.

The next system will arrive Friday night into Saturday, bringing some scattered snow showers during the overnight hours.

Scattered showers will continue for the start of Saturday, with less than 2 inches of accumulation expected in the Denver metro area. Highs will stay below average, in the 40s, for one last day.

By Sunday, sunshine and drier air will move back into the state, raising temperatures into the low 60s for the second half of the weekend. The seasonal temperatures will continue heading into next week.

