Teen arrested in Canon City for sexual assault on a child

CANON CITY, Colo. — A Penrose teenager was arrested by Canon City police on Wednesday on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault on a child.

Ishmael Sapp, 19, is also currently under investigation in several additional similar cases.

Details of these cases are not available because the investigations are ongoing and involve juveniles.

There may be additional victims of sexual assault by Sapp, and anyone having information regarding these incidents can contact the Cañon City Police Department at 719-276-5600.