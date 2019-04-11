× Retired Denver Fire lieutenant accused of putting recording device in firefighter’s room

DENVER — A retired Denver Fire Department lieutenant has been charged for allegedly placing a recording device in the sleeping room of another firefighter, the Denver District Attorney’s office said Thursday.

Daniel Flesner, 47, has been charged with one count of tampering with physical evidence and one count of invasion of privacy for sexual gratification.

Prosecutors in the Sex Assault Unit allege that Flesner put the recording device in the room with the lens facing the changing area.

When the device was discovered and reported to superiors, of which he was one, Flesner allegedly tampered with the device, prosecutors said.

Flesner’s next court appearance is scheduled for April 22.