Nearly 200 flights canceled as DIA works to resume normal operations after storm

DENVER -- Nearly 200 flights into and out of Denver International Airport were canceled Thursday because of the early spring storm that moved through Colorado.

Airport officials said they expect to return to normal operations by Thursday afternoon.

The airport received 2.2 inches of snow and crews worked overnight to clear runways and roads. All runways are open.

As of 9 a.m., 189 flights into and out of the airport had been canceled, led by United and SkyWest, with another 68 flights delayed.

On Wednesday, there were 755 canceled flights into and out of the airport.

Anyone with a flight on Thursday or picking up passengers should check with airlines to confirm the flight status.