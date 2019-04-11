Light snow expected in Denver area Thursday evening, Friday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We will have a few passing snow showers early Thursday evening moving from west to east across metro Denver. These snow showers will likely have little impact as they quickly pass from around 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

We have another chance for rain showers late on Friday. These showers look to be scattered and coming up from the south from another storm system.

We expect the rain to change to a period of snow during the overnight hours. Some of that snow will still be around early on Saturday. We are forecasting light accumulation of around 1 to 2 inches in the city and maybe up to 3 inches on the south side of the metro area.

Unfortunately, this will impact Saturday morning sports... again!

Finally, there is a third storm arriving Tuesday into Wednesday that will deliver more rain and snow with possible light accumulation of a few inches across Denver.

The wet weather pattern early this season looks to continue through April.

